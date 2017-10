SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Tuesday it had won an order for 10 container ships worth a total of $1.2 billion from an unidentified ship owner based in Greece.

The carriers will be delivered between the second half of 2013 and the end of 2014 and be chartered by Evergreen Marine , Hyundai said in a statement. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)