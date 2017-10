SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - South Korean contractor Hyundai Heavy Industries Co said on Tuesday it had won a 3.5 trillion won ($3.15 billion)order from Saudi Electricity Co to build a thermal power plant.

The contract will expire in January 2017, Hyundai said in a statement. ($1 = 1110.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by John Mair)