SEOUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Friday that it had won a 1.11 trillion won ($982.74 million) order to reconstruct and upgrade an expressway in Qatar.

The South Korean builder said that it secured the project from Qatar’s Public Works Authority. ($1 = 1129.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)