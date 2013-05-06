FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor Group chief says no plan to build U.S. plant for now
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 3:05 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor Group chief says no plan to build U.S. plant for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 6 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo said on Monday that the South Korean automaker has no plan to build a new car factory in the United States for now, downplaying market speculation that he would soon announce new production facilities in the key market.

“We have no plan (for a new U.S. factory) for now,” the 75-year-old told reporters at Seoul’s Gimpo airport before leaving for the United States.

Hyundai Motor Group is a holding company for Hyundai Motor Co and KIA Motors Corp.

Chung, who has so far ruled out a major capacity expansion, last week said the company “will look into whether there are opportunities” to expand production overseas, sparking speculation that the automaker may build a new plant in the United States, among other regions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.