#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 27, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor names powertrain head as new R&D president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp on Friday named powertrain head Kim Hae-jin as new president of their joint research and development division, replacing Kwon Moon-shik who had resigned over quality issues.

Kim will report to the R&D division’s vice chairman, Yang Woong-chul.

Kim’s predecessor Kwon resigned last month after a year in the position to take responsibility for a series of quality issues, Hyundai said in a statement. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

