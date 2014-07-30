Hyundai recalls 883,000 Sonata sedans in U.S. for transmission issue

DETROIT, July 30 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co will recall about 883,000 Sonata mid-sized sedans in the United States and Puerto Rico because a potentially defective transmission-shift cable could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects certain Sonata cars from model years 2011 to 2014, in which the transmission-shift cable could detach from the shift-lever pin, causing the gear selection not to match the indicated gear, according to documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators.

That would cause the cars to move in an unintended or unexpected direction, the documents by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The automaker identified 1,171 warranty claims and seven incidents related to this issue, the documents said.

Hyundai officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A driver may put the car in ‘park,’ when in fact it is not in park, potentially leading it to roll away.

Dealers will inspect and repair the connection between the shift cable and shift lever at no cost, as needed, the documents said.

Hyundai expects owners will begin to be notified of the recall by mail during the third quarter.

Of the affected vehicles, about 880,000 were sold in the United States and the rest in Puerto Rico, according to the NHTSA documents. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Bernadette Baum)