Hyundai Motor says will take "global action" after U.S. recall
April 4, 2013 / 7:21 AM / in 4 years

Hyundai Motor says will take "global action" after U.S. recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 4 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp will take “global action” to fix a potentially faulty switch, after they said they planned to recall more than 1.8 million vehicles in the United States.

The move may increase the number of vehicles to be recalled by the world’s fifth-biggest automaker, which already announced recalls of 160,000 vehicles in South Korea.

“Hyundai Motor confirms that a global service action (recall, service campaign or other corrective measures) will be conducted for all countries in which Hyundai vehicles equipped with the stop lamp switch in question have been sold,” Hyundai said in a statement on Thursday.

