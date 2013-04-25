Hyundai Motor sets aside $81 mln for recall costs

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor has set aside 90 billion won ($80.53 million) in provisions for its planned recall of over 1 million vehicles, an amount reflected in its first-quarter earnings, Chief Financial Officer Lee Won-hee said on Thursday.

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp said this month they would recall a combined 1.9 million vehicles in the United States alone because of potential problems related to brake light switches and airbags. ($1 = 1117.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)