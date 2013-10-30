Hyundai Motor to recall 103,214 Genesis sedans in Korea

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co plans to recall 103,214 Genesis sedans in South Korea to address potential brake problems, the third recall for the automaker in its home market this year.

The recall follows a similar one for 27,500 Genesis large-sized sedans in the United States last week due to the same issue. The Genesis model, which is a key offering in Hyundai’s efforts to go upmarket, is built only in South Korea.

South Korea and the United States are among Genesis’ top-selling markets.

The cars to be recalled were built from Dec. 24, 2007 through March 16, 2012. The problem lies in a potential reduction in brake effectiveness caused by corrosion in antilock brake system modules, South Korea’s transport ministry said.

Last month, Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors , which together rank fifth in global auto sales, said they were recalling about 660,000 vehicles in South Korea to fix a faulty brake switch in the nation’s biggest vehicle recall in at least a decade.

In April, Hyundai and Kia recalled more than 1.8 million vehicles in the United States because of the same issue, triggering a series of smaller recalls in other markets such as Korea and China.