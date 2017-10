SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co’ s sales during March (in vehicles):

MARCH 2012 MARCH 2011

TOTAL SALES 382,659 324,473

OVERSEAS SALES 326,637 262,541

DOMESTIC SALES 56,022 61,932

Note: Hyundai is South Korea’s largest auto maker and controls about half of the home market.