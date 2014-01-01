FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-RPT-Hyundai, Kia target 4 pct rise in global vehicle sales in 2014
January 1, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-RPT-Hyundai, Kia target 4 pct rise in global vehicle sales in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 2 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp aim to boost global sales by 4 percent this year to a combined 7.86 million vehicles, the pair said in regulatory filings on Thursday.

The companies, which together rank fifth in global car sales, said they sold 7.56 million vehicles combined in 2013 as growth overseas offset a lackluster showing at home. That was up 6 percent from the previous year, and better than the original Hyundai-Kia target of 7.41 million.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
