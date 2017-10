SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Tuesday it had won a 1.77 trillion won ($1.49 billion) project for an alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

The South Korean builder said it won the order from Ma‘aden Bauxite and Alumina Company. ($1 = 1185.3500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)