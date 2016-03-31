FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KB Financial chosen preferred bidder for Hyundai Securities - sources
March 31, 2016

KB Financial chosen preferred bidder for Hyundai Securities - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 31 (Reuters) - KB Financial Group Inc was chosen as preferred bidder to buy a controlling stake in South Korean stock brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd , people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) and other shareholders put up for sale a 22.56 percent stake in the brokerage. The stake had a market value of about 366.7 billion won ($322.25 million) as of Thursday.

KB Financial and Hyundai Merchant Marine both declined immediate comment.

$1 = 1,137.9300 won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo

