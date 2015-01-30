Japan's Orix preferred bidder for stake in Hyundai Securities

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The private equity arm of Japan’s Orix Corp was chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in South Korea’s Hyundai Securities Co Ltd , a bank representing the seller said.

Orix is expected to pay roughly 1 trillion won ($913 million) for the stake, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The roughly 36 percent stake owned by Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and others was put up for sale after parent Hyundai Group announced in 2013 it would sell assets including its financial unit to cut debt.

Korea Development Bank is representing the sellers.

Hyundai Securities declined to comment. Orix did not immediately respond to an email late on Friday. ($1 = 1,095.6600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe)