Hyundai Motor shares dive nearly 4 pct on firming won, softening yen

SEOUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korea’s top automaker Hyundai Motor fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday as the local currency continued to strengthen, threatening to erode the carmaker’s repatriated earnings.

Hyundai shares were also hurt by the weakening Japanese yen, which could raise the price competitiveness of Japanese rivals such as Toyota Motor.

Hyundai Motor shares traded at 208,000 Korean won ($200) per share at 0114 GMT, after touching their lowest levels since Nov. 9. ($1 = 1063.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)