FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor shares hit 11-month-high on wage deal
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 6, 2013 / 1:05 AM / in 4 years

Hyundai Motor shares hit 11-month-high on wage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Hyundai Motor rose to their highest levels in over 11 months on Friday, after the automaker reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean labour union to avert further production losses.

The union’s members plan to vote on the deal on Monday, after staging a series of partial strikes since Aug. 20 that held up production of 50,000 vehicles worth 1 trillion Korean won.

Hyundai shares were up 2.5 percent at 250,000 Korean won ($230) each as of 0048 GMT, their highest level since early October last year. ($1 = 1098.3750 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.