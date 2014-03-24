FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor targets 228,000 new Sonata sales this year
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 24, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor targets 228,000 new Sonata sales this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor aims to sell 228,000 new Sonata sedans globally this year, betting on the key model to regain market share and reverse a profit fall.

The world’s fifth-biggest automaker, along with Kia Motors , aims to sell 63,000 redesigned Sonatas in Korea and 165,000 overseas this year, it said in statement on Monday.

Next year, Hyundai is targeting global sales of 338,000 Sonata sedans - 89,000 in Korea and 249,000 overseas.

Hyundai launched the mid-sized sedan in South Korea on Monday in the model’s first makeover in nearly five years. The car will make its U.S. debut at the New York auto show next month, before going on sale in the United States. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.