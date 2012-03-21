FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor CEO says new Sonata planned in 2014
March 21, 2012

Hyundai Motor CEO says new Sonata planned in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor plans to launch a revamped version of its flagship Sonata sedan in 2014, its chief executive Kim Choon-ho told Reuters on Wednesday.

The latest version of the mid-sized sedan was launched in September 2009 in South Korea and early 2010 in the United States.

Sonata, which competes with Toyota Motor Corp’s Camry, is Hyundai’s top-selling model in the United States and helped the South Korean automaker achieve record sales and market share there last year. It was Hyundai’s third-best selling model in South Korea last year.

Kim also told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry meeting that the revamped version of the large-sized Genesis would be introduced in late 2013.

