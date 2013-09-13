FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Steel to lift supply to Hyundai, Kia by nearly 30 pct next year - exec
September 13, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Steel to lift supply to Hyundai, Kia by nearly 30 pct next year - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DANGJIN, South Korea, Sept 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Steel Co plans to increase the supply of automotive steel to its affiliates Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp by nearly 30 percent to 4.9 million tonnes next year, fueled by its new blast furnace, an executive of the steelmaker said on Friday.

This will represent 70 percent of total steel demand of Hyundai and Kia next year, which together rank as the world’s fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, senior executive vice president Cho Won-suk told reporters.

This year, Hyundai Steel is expected to provide 3.8 million tonnes of steel to Hyundai and Kia or 58 percent of the automakers’ steel demand, Cho said.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill

