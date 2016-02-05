FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Steel says Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold shares in firm
#Basic Materials
February 5, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Steel says Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors sold shares in firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Steel Co said on Friday that Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors sold shares in the company, following an order from the local regulator to reduce their respective stakes in the steelmaker.

Hyundai Steel, in a regulatory filing, said Hyundai Motor sold 5.75 million shares in the firm and Kia Motors sold 3.06 million shares at 50,400 won each. The move complies with the Korea Fair Trade Commission’s order for the firms to reduce their stakes in Hyundai Steel. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

