#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 16, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Motor union says to resume talks, plans new strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - The main labour union of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor, which went on a one-day strike last week, has decided to resume wage talks with the management on Wednesday and stage another partial strike on Friday, a union spokesman said.

The union will also refuse to do overtime work on July 26 and July 27, the spokesman added.

Workers at the top automaker in South Korea staged their first strike in four years on July 13 after negotiations collapsed amid disagreements over working conditions. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

