Hyundai Motor's S.Korean union says to resume partial strike

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s labour union in South Korea plans to stage a partial strike for six days this week and next week, union spokesman Kwon Oh-il said on Tuesday, citing little progress in wage talks with the management.

Workers at Hyundai Motor in South Korea staged their first strike in four years on July 13 and July 20 as annual wage talks stalled amid disagreements over scrapping overnight shifts and other matters. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)