Hyundai may miss September overseas sales goal due to strike -source
August 29, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai may miss September overseas sales goal due to strike -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor may miss its sales target for its home South Korean market in August and in overseas markets next month because of a series of partial strikes at its South Korean plants, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

But on an annual basis, the world’s fifth-biggest carmaker, along with its affiliate Kia Motors, will be able to meet its 2012 sales goal because they can make up lost production with extra work later this year, said the source, who had direct knowledge of the sales.

“The strike will lead to temporary drops in sales in August and September, although on an annual basis, the sales are expected to be fine,” said the source, who could not be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The source did not disclose the domestic or U.S. sales targets, and the company does not issue targets.

