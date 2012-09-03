FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor union members OK wage deal in close vote
September 3, 2012 / 4:00 PM / in 5 years

Hyundai Motor union members OK wage deal in close vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The South Korean labour union of Hyundai Motor Co on Monday voted in favor of a tentative wage deal reached last week, averting more strikes and production losses at the automaker.

A total of 52.7 percent of voters approved the agreement, while 46.6 percent rejected the deal, a union spokesman said.

Hyundai’s August sales fell for the first time in more than three years after the automaker suffered from partial stoppages at South Korean plants in its costliest strike ever. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Holmes)

