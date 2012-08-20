FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor union to stage partial strike Tuesday, Wednesday
#Autos
August 20, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Motor union to stage partial strike Tuesday, Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s labour union in South Korea plans to stage a partial strike on Tuesday and Wednesday, a union spokesman said, stepping up the pressure on the automaker in ongoing annual wage talks.

“The company offered compromise proposals during today’s talks, but they are short of meeting our expectations ... We will continue talks tomorrow,” said the spokesman, Kwon Oh-il.

The union, which last year picked militant leader Moon Yong-moon to replace its moderate former head, staged a series of partial strike in July and August in its first walk-out in four years.

The most contentious issues include unions’ calls to scrap overnight work and turn in-house subcontracted workers into regular ones. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

