Hyundai Motor, union seal tentative wage deal-union spokesman
August 30, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Motor, union seal tentative wage deal-union spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor on Thursday reached a tentative wage deal with its South Korean labour union, an agreement that will be put to a vote on Monday, a union spokesman said.

Should the union approve the deal, Hyundai, the world’s fifth-biggest carmaker along with affiliate Kia Motors , should avoid further production losses after its South Korean union staged a series of partial strikes in July and August in its first walkout in four years. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

