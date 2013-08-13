Hyundai's South Korean workers vote to strike over pay dispute

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Workers at South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co have voted to strike after annual pay and benefits talks broke down, a union spokesman said on Wednesday.

The strike could start as early as next week, unless a last-minute deal is made. The company has offered to resume talks this Friday.

The union’s demands include performance pay equivalent to eight times the monthly base salary and a one-off payment totalling $2.45 billion, or 30 percent of the company’s 2012 net profits, among others. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)