Hyundai, KIA launch $312 mln sale of Hyundai Wia shares -IFR

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp are offering a combined 2.6 million shares in auto parts maker Hyundai Wia Corp to raise up to 351 billion won ($311.7 million), IFR reported on Thursday,

The two carmakers are offering the shares at between 131,600 and 135,000 won each, an up to 5 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price, a term sheet showed. ($1 = 1126.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)