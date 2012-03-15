FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai, KIA launch $312 mln sale of Hyundai Wia shares -IFR
March 15, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 6 years ago

Hyundai, KIA launch $312 mln sale of Hyundai Wia shares -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp are offering a combined 2.6 million shares in auto parts maker Hyundai Wia Corp to raise up to 351 billion won ($311.7 million), IFR reported on Thursday,

The two carmakers are offering the shares at between 131,600 and 135,000 won each, an up to 5 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price, a term sheet showed. ($1 = 1126.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)

