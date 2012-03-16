FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Hyundai, Kia sell $301 mln Hyundai Wia stake - source
#Autos
March 16, 2012 / 1:45 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea Hyundai, Kia sell $301 mln Hyundai Wia stake - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 16 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp sold a combined 2.6 million shares in auto parts maker Hyundai Wia Corp via a block sale at 131,600 won per share, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The two carmakers sold the stake worth about 340 billion won ($301.47 million) at the low end of an offered price range.

Shares in Hyundai Wia were down 5 percent as of 0134 GMT.

“The majority of the stake was sold to foreign investors,” said the source, who was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified. ($1 = 1127.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)

