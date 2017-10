SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering said on Wednesday it had won an $895 million order to build lube base oil production facilities in Shymkent, Kazakhstan from HILL Corporation, the country’s leading lube base oil manufacturer.

A spokeswoman for the unlisted builder said she did not know of a timeframe for the completion of the construction. (Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)