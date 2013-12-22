FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Hyundai Group aims to raise $3 bln; selling finance units
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 22, 2013 / 5:50 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea's Hyundai Group aims to raise $3 bln; selling finance units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Group said on Sunday it plans to raise more than 3.3 trillion won ($3.11 billion) by selling off its three financial units and taking other measures to address a liquidity crunch.

Hyundai Securities Co Ltd will be among the units offered for sale, the group said in a statment.

“We have come up with preemptive and voluntary measures to ease market concerns, even though we have enough cash by the first half of 2014,” the statement said.

The statement added it would focus on shipping, logistics, manufacturing and inter-Korean business projects in the future.

Hyundai Group’s affiliates include Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd and Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd.

$1 = 1060.1000 Korean won Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.