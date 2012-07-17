Hyundai Heavy sold 3.2 mln Hyundai Motor shares at $190 each -source

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries sold 3.2 million shares of Hyundai Motor on Tuesday via a block sale at 220,000 won ($190) per share, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The pricing represents a 3.72 percent discount on Hyundai Motor’s Monday’s closing price.

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy said in a regulatory filing on Monday the sale was aimed at improving its financial health. Hyundai Heavy stands to raise 704.7 billion Korean won ($614.41 million) through the sale. ($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)