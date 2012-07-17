FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Heavy sold 3.2 mln Hyundai Motor shares at $190 each -source
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
July 17, 2012 / 1:16 AM / in 5 years

Hyundai Heavy sold 3.2 mln Hyundai Motor shares at $190 each -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries sold 3.2 million shares of Hyundai Motor on Tuesday via a block sale at 220,000 won ($190) per share, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The pricing represents a 3.72 percent discount on Hyundai Motor’s Monday’s closing price.

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy said in a regulatory filing on Monday the sale was aimed at improving its financial health. Hyundai Heavy stands to raise 704.7 billion Korean won ($614.41 million) through the sale. ($1 = 1146.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Joyce Lee and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.