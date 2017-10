SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Wednesday that its consortium was picked as a preferred bidder for a project in Kuwait.

The consortium is led by IPR-Suez Group and also includes France’s Sidem, Hyundai Heavy said in a regulatory filing, without specifying the value of the project. (Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)