S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy wins $600 mln order from Seaspan
January 16, 2013 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy wins $600 mln order from Seaspan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd of South Korea said on Wednesday that it won a $600 million order from Seaspan Corp for five container ships of 14,000 twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEU) each.

The world’s largest shipbuilder said in a news release that the contract included an option exercisable by the owner to order five additional container ships of the same class to be built by Hyundai Heavy.

Upon delivery scheduled from 2015, the vessels will be chartered to the Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp on a long-term contract, Hyundai Heavy said.

