DETROIT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co : * American head says company targets 734,000 us sales in 2013, up from 703,000

in 2012 * Hyundai American head says company’s 800 U.S. dealers averaged $1 million

profit in 2012 * Hyundai American head says expects company to maintain US market share of 4.9

percent in 2013 based on expected industry sales of 15.1 million