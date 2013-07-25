Hyundai Motor says China regulation may hurt car demand

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor expected China’s plan to restrict vehicle sales in eight more cities to have a negative impact on demand in the world’s biggest auto market, but the market will continue to grow 9 percent this year, its executive said on Thursday.

“China’s auto industry demand continued to expand in the past, even though four Chinese cities already limit car sales,” Hyundai Motor’s Chief Financial Officer Lee Won-hee said during a conference call.

China’s automakers’ association said earlier this month that it may soon restrict vehicle sales in eight more cities to curb traffic congestion and pollution. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)