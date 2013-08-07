FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor shares drop as S.Korean union plans strike vote
August 7, 2013 / 12:10 AM / in 4 years

Hyundai Motor shares drop as S.Korean union plans strike vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Hyundai Motor Co fell more than 2 percent in early trading on Wednesday after it failed to reach a deal on wages and benefits with its South Korean union on Tuesday.

A union spokesman said the labour union in South Korea would vote on strike action next week.

Last year, the union staged a series of partial strikes over pay and conditions in July and August, its first in four years, and stopped Hyundai from making 82,088 cars worth 1.7 trillion Korean won ($1.50 billion) in its costliest strike ever. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

