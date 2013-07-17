FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea Hyundai Oilbank, Lotte Chemical to build mixed-xylene, naphtha plant
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 17, 2013 / 8:02 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea Hyundai Oilbank, Lotte Chemical to build mixed-xylene, naphtha plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Oilbank and Lotte Chemical Corp plan to spend 1 trillion won ($894 million) jointly to produce a million tonnes per year each of mixed-xylene and light naphtha from late 2016, Hyundai Oilbank said.

The mixed-xylene and light naphtha supplied by the project will replace about 2 trillion won of imports a year, refiner Hyundai Oilbank said in a statement on Wednesday. Diesel and jet fuel produced during the mixed-xylene production will total about 3 trillion won in exports, it said.

The project’s new plant will process about 110,000 barrels per day (bpd) of condensate from the second half of 2016, according to the statement.

Both Hyundai Cosmo, jointly owned by Japan’s Cosmo Oil Co and Hyundai Oilbank, and Lotte Chemical will use the mixed-xylene from the joint project. Lotte Chemical will consume the light naphtha for petrochemical production.

Mixed-xylene is a feedstock that is used to make xylene after further processing.

The new plant will be located in the city of Seosan, nearly 100 kilometres southwest of Seoul, where Hyundai Oilbank’s 390,000-bpd refinery is located, its spokesman said.

Hyundai Oilbank and Lotte Chemical signed a memorandum of agreement on the project on Wednesday.

$1 = 1118 Korean won Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.