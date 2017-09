Oct 31 (Reuters) - I 2 S SA :

* H1 net loss 0.81 million euros versus loss of 0.49 million euros last year

* H1 revenue 5.94 million euros versus 6.80 million euros last year

* Sees slight drop in FY revenue

* Sees FY results roughly the same as last year