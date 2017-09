Oct 30 (Reuters) - I:FAO AG :

* 9-month revenue of 11.5 million euros, up 8.5 pct

* 9-month EBIT of 2.98 million euros versus 3.13 million euros year ago

* 9-month net loss of 103,000 euros versus income of 2.93 million euros year ago

* Results after tax (EAT) for full year will be significantly lower but slightly positive contrary to previous forecast, this result will not affect EBIT