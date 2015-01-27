FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi plans shares consolidation and EUR 20 mln capital increase
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 27, 2015 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-I Grandi Viaggi plans shares consolidation and EUR 20 mln capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27(Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Monday that its board of directors approved the shares consolidation and a capital increase program

* The company’s ordinary shares will be grouped at a ratio of one new share for every 10 shares and the nominal value of the shares will be eliminated

* The company will issue new ordinary shares without a nominal value, in one or multiple tranches for a maximum amount of 20 million euros ($22.58 million) by Dec. 31, 2015

* New shares will be offered to existing shareholders in proportion related to already held shares

* The board of directors has called for an ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ meeting for Feb. 27 and March 2

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8859 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.