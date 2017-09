Jan 22(Reuters) - I Grandi Viaggi SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday consolidated results for full year ended on Oct. 31, 2014

* FY revenue of 69.3 million euros ($80.33 million) versus 61.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA of 0.4 million euros versus a loss of 2.1 million euros year ago

* FY net loss of 5.3 million euros eversus a loss 7.6 million euros year ago

