Australia's I-MED Radiology pulls $350 mln IPO due to volatility - source
#Financials
October 1, 2015 / 2:11 AM / 2 years ago

Australia's I-MED Radiology pulls $350 mln IPO due to volatility - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest X-ray provider I-MED Radiology Network cancelled a A$500 million ($350.45 million) initial public offering because of volatility in global markets, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

I-MED’s owner, Swedish private equity firm EQT Holdings AB, pulled the sale of a 50 percent stake in the company after company representatives finished a roadshow in Asia, added the source who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to comment publicly. ($1 = 1.4267 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
