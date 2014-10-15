FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-i3D issues series AL1, AL2, AL3, AL6 and AL12 bonds
October 15, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-i3D issues series AL1, AL2, AL3, AL6 and AL12 bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OCt 15 (Reuters) - i3D SA :

* Said on Tuesday it issued and allotted 7 series AL1 bonds, 2 series AL2 bonds, 1 series AL3 bond, 10 series AL6 bonds and 10 series AL12 bonds of the total nominal value of 300,000 zlotys

* Said series AL1 bonds bear interest of 9.5 pct, series AL2 bonds 9 pct, series AL3 bond 10 pct and series AL6 and AL 12 bonds bear interest of 11 pct

* Said series AL1 bonds reach maturity on Nov. 25, 2014, series AL2 bonds on Dec. 16, 2014, series AL3 bond on Jan. 31, 2015, series AL6 bond on April 2, 2015, and series AL12 bonds on Oct 11, 2015

* Said as of Oct. 14 the total value of liabilities of the company under bond issue amounts to 2.3 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

