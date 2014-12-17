FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
December 17, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-I3D issues 460,000 zloty series AP bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - I3D SA :

* Says on Tuesday it issued and alloted series AP bonds of total nominal value of 460,000 zlotys ($136,000) and nominal value per bond of 5,000 zlotys

* Issued 19 series AP1 bonds with maturity date of Jan. 31, 2015 and interest rate of 9 pct

* Issued 17 series AP2 bonds with maturity date of Feb. 28, 2015 and interest rate of 9.5 pct

* Issued 10 series AP3 bonds with maturity date of March 20, 2015 and interest rate of 10 pct

* Issued 24 series AP6 bonds with maturity date of Jun. 16, 2015 and interest rate of 11 pct

* Issued 22 series AP12 bonds with maturity date of Dec. 16, 2015 and interest rate of 11 pct

* All bonds were alloted via private offer and procceds from issuance will be used for financing current operations of the company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.3824 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

