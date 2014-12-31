FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- i3D issues series AT bonds
#Credit Markets
December 31, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF- i3D issues series AT bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - i3D SA :

* Said on Tuesday it issued and allotted series AT bonds of total nominal value of 230,000 zlotys ($65,337) and nominal value per bond of 5,000 zlotys

* Issued 36 series AT1 bonds with maturity date of Jan. 31, 2015 and interest rate of 9 pct

* Issued 8 series AT6 bonds with maturity date of June 16, 2015 and interest rate of 11 pct

* Issued 2 series AT12 bonds with maturity date of Dec. 18, 2015 and interest rate of 11 pct

* All bonds were allotted via private offer and proceeds from issuance will be used for financing current operations of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5202 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
