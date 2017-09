Oct 3 (Reuters) - i3D SA :

* Says issues 165,000 zlotys series AK1, AK2, AK6 bonds of nominal value 5,000 zlotys each

* Issues 7 series AK1, 16 series AK2, and 10 series AK6, bonds with maturity date NOV. 25, 2014, DEC. 16, 2014 and April 2, 2015 respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)