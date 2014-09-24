FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-i3D issues 460,0000 zlotys in bonds
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-i3D issues 460,0000 zlotys in bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - i3D SA :

* Says on Sept 23 that it has issued and allocated 29 series AJ1 bonds, 61 series AJ3 and 2 series AJ6 bonds at the total nominal value of 460,000 zlotys (5,000 zlotys each)

* Says the maturity date of series AJ1 is Oct. 28, 2014, series AJ3 is Dec. 16, 2014 and series AJ6 is March 20, 2015

* Says the purpose of issuing series AJ bonds is to raise working capital that might be used to pay off other bonds

* Says the total nominal value of bond liabilities issued by the Company to date is 1,940,000 zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

