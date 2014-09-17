FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Source denies report that IAC offered to buy Israel's Perion
#Market News
September 17, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Source denies report that IAC offered to buy Israel's Perion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds denial from source)

JERUSALEM, Sept 17 (Reuters) - An Israeli financial news website on Wednesday reported that New York-based media and Internet company IAC/Interactive Corp has offered to buy Israel-based Perion Network, but a source with knowledge of the matter later said the report was untrue.

Israel’s Calcalist, quoting unnamed market sources, said that IAC has offered more than $500 million for Perion, whose technology helps developers distribute apps and make money off them through advertising.

IAC had no official comment, and an official at Perion also said the company was not commenting on the report.

A source with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, later said the report was untrue. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Luke Baker and Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
