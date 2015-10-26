UPDATE 1-Online dating business helps Barry Diller's IAC beat estimates

(Adds details)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Media mogul Barry Diller’s IAC/InterActiveCorp reported a quarterly profit that narrowly beat analysts’ estimates, as its online dating services such as Match.com attracted more paying customers.

Match Group, which filed for a U.S. initial public offering earlier this month, posted a 19 percent rise in revenue to $274.2 million. Excluding the effect of a strong dollar, its revenue jumped 25 percent.

IAC, which also owns Investopedia, video-sharing website Vimeo and mobile dating app Tinder, said the number of paid members for its dating services grew 17 percent to 4.2 million in the third quarter ended Sept 30.

However, IAC’s search and applications business posted a 4 percent fall in revenue, but still accounted for nearly half its total revenue.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $65.6 million, or 74 cents per share, from $326.8 million, or $3.68 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, net income was 78 cents percent share, while analysts were expecting 77 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 7.2 percent to $838.6 million.

IAC shares were little changed in trading after the bell on Monday. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)